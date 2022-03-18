Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

SRC stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

