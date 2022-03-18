Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BROS opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.61. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BROS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $41,762,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $2,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $5,848,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $28,865,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $5,670,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.