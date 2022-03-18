Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP Sells $493,495.86 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $493,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $466,528.04.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cactus’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,019,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cactus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cactus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

