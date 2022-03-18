Insider Buying: Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

