$458.13 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) to report $458.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.54 million and the highest is $464.00 million. RingCentral reported sales of $352.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNG opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $337.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.21.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

