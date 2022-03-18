Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Chairman Sells $240,248.96 in Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) Chairman Dan Mondor sold 61,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $240,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dan Mondor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of Inseego stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 71,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inseego by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 433,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

