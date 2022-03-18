Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $254,153.74 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 6,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $254,153.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:OM opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.98.
OM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
