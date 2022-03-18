$573.41 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) to report $573.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.31 million to $574.50 million. TTEC posted sales of $539.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

