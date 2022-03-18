Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.38. Approximately 7,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 391,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,365 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

