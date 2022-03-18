Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Raised to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNKEY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of DNKEY opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 30.26%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0996 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

