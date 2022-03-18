Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 38,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 451,551 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

