Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Cut to €36.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($48.35) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.86.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.42. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

