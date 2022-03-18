New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

