Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.84

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.84 and last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 135345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$971.50 million and a PE ratio of 29.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Kelly Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.09, for a total value of C$241,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$193,440. Also, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$554,409.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,275 shares in the company, valued at C$764,693.66. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $819,030.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

