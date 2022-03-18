Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37.
About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
