Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

