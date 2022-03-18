Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Short Interest Down 14.9% in February

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

PSCD opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $126.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

