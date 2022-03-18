FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,211,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $227.98 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.06). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.23.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.