Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Lowered to $28.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of SEM opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $523,699,000 after purchasing an additional 572,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 237,383 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 239,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 150,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 457,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

