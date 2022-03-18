Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 317.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mplx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mplx by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 159,207 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.60%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.