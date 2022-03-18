Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.69. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

