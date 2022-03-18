Trek Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 217,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

K has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.