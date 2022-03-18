Trek Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 100,333 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

NYSE UBER opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

