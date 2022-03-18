Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

