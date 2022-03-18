Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Cut by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $111.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

