New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

