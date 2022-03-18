New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,600 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.47.

Shares of CB opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.42. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

