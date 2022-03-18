First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.
FA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.
Shares of FA opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About First Advantage (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
