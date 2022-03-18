First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

FA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Shares of FA opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in First Advantage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

