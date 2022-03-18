Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) PT Lowered to $31.00

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.39. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.61. Equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 168,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after buying an additional 390,036 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

