Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.
Shares of CMC stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
