Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

