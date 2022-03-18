Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,000 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

