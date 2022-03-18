Fragasso Group Inc. Has $410,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $12,476,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,904,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $344.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

