Insider Buying: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Acquires 24,606 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 24,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $368,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Identiv alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72.

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,684.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Identiv by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 170,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.