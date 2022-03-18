Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $411,474.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.81 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

