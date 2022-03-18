Mitchell Gaynor Sells 5,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mitchell Gaynor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

