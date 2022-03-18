IBM Retirement Fund Sells 8,524 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $39.51 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

