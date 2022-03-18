Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 36.6% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 822,748 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 672,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 571,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 452,612 shares during the period.

ARMK opened at $36.61 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 261.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

