Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

