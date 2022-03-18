IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

