Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.07.

NYSE:LEN opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

