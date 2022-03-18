Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $138.73 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $118.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of -110.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.