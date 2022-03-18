Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Holdings Decreased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 188.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $44.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $57.33.

