Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 550.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $106,495,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $1,709,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Shares of HOOD opened at $13.39 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

