Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $40,000 Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $23,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 162.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 853,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 540,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at $12,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

