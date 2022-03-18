Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $61,000.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick purchased 7,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

