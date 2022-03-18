Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 218 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $194.41 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $176.31 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.95.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

