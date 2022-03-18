Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $49,000 Holdings in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WKME. Citigroup raised their price target on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About WalkMe (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.