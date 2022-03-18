ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With a portfolio of software-defined access and 10G solutions, ADTRAN is well-positioned to optimize customer and geographic diversity momentum. The company is benefiting from solid traction for network solutions and continues to add customers. ADTRAN recorded healthy demand trends driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity, and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The buyout of ADVA is likely to disrupt the fiber networking market with a huge pool of complementary assets and strengthen its regional presence. However, stiff competition from major players and the market uptake of cheaper alternative communication technologies weigh on margins. Higher raw material prices and research and development costs for products with high technological obsolescence erode profitability.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADTN. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,140,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,838,000 after buying an additional 277,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,350,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,478 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,103,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 166,081 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

