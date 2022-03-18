AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $94.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of ATRC opened at $65.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.12. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AtriCure by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $240,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AtriCure by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $169,487,000 after acquiring an additional 162,718 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AtriCure by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,211,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

