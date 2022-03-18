Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given New $3.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.