Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price to $96.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Inari Medical stock opened at $85.23 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.72 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $575,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,641 shares of company stock valued at $13,523,358. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,329,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 58.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Inari Medical by 186,980.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

